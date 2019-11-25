Dave Turley Monday First Alert WX 11-25-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates out weather through Tuesday. We'll see dry weather with plenty of sunshine. A cold front pushes through Wednesday night with some clouds but very low rain chance. High pressure returns for Thanksgiving into Saturday. Another stronger cold front moves in Sunday with our next rain chance.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 37-45.
Tuesday will be sunny and mild, highs 68-72.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday will see skies become mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days. Hurricane Season end November 30th.
