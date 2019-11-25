December Nights & Holiday Lights underway at Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens invites you to get into the holiday spirit.
The bamboo farm has decorated much of its space and transformed itself into a lighted wonderland for the December Nights & Holiday Lights event, happening on select nights now through December 23rd.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for children. Family Night will be Monday, Nov. 25 and again on Dec. 19 and offers $5 admission for adults and $3 for children.
On the busy weekends, a shuttle will pick up attendees at Southwest Elementary School on Highway 17 and shuttle them to the event and back.
Santa will make an appearance on December 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, and 23.
Currently, the garden is trying to raise $100,000 for its 100th year. The first $50,000 will be used to restore the old packing shed that has housed the museum and the children’s classroom for roots and shoots.
The University of Georgia will be matching the first $50,000 so the building can be completed. The second $50,000 will go toward a children’s garden, which will feature a weather station, adventure path, and much more.
The following is a full schedule for December Nights & Holiday Lights:
