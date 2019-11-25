Final defendants sentenced in ‘Vanilla Gorilla’ case

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Justice says it has now sentenced all 43 members of the Ghost Face Gangsters. This is part of the massive "Vanilla Gorilla" operation that started one year ago.
Southern District Attorney Bobby Christine says the last person to be sentenced was Shawn Hadden of Bloomingdale. He will spend just over 12 years in prison and then serve a period of "supervised release."
The DOJ also announced the sentencing of Trevor Aines last week. He will serve 280 months in prison, which is just over 23 years. Aines is the longest sentence of anyone in the operation.
Local, state and federal agencies worked together to take down the Ghost Face Gangsters last fall. Prosecutors say the white supremacist gang is responsible for violent crimes and drug trafficking across Georgia.
Law enforcement also seized guns, meth, heroin, and crack.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.