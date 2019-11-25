85 Georgians recieve Bishop Gartland service award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Eighty-five South Georgians were recognized on Sunday by Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer.
The “Bishop Gartland Service Award” is named after Bishop Francis Gartland, the first Bishop of Savannah. He served from 1850 to 1854.
The awards were given at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah.
It's a way for pastors to recognize those who give their time and talent within their parishes.
Bishop Hartmayer explained these are the people who do the little things that go unnoticed, but if they weren’t done, people would notice.
Dinah and Fred Gretsch were two of the recipients. Dinah is a Eucharistic minister, and serves on the Parish Council at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She says it was an honor and surprise to receive such a distinguished award.
“You just feel like it’s a way of life, so it is our way of life, that we give back to the church and the community,” said Dinah Gretsch
