Monday: Cold Start, Cool Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday begins mostly clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll need a layer or two this morning; a sweater under a jacket or so.
Some frost is likely, especially west of Interstate 95, before 9 a.m.
Temperatures warm to near 60° at noon and peak in the low to mid-60s in most spots. Sunshine continues through the afternoon with a light breeze. This evening is forecast to be chilly as temperatures cool, quickly, into the 50s after sunset.
The temperature is forecast to bottom-out in the 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning under a mostly clear sky; rebounding into the upper 60s or near 70° by afternoon.
Wednesday has more clouds and a slight chance of rain in the forecast as a weak cold front slides through. As of this forecast, Thanksgiving looks pleasant; a chilly morning and cool afternoon under sunshine.
The next more-likely chance of rain and bigger cool-down arrives Sunday into Monday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
