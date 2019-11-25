People helping People serve homeless in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Every Sunday, hundreds of homeless people line up to get food and other items in Forsyth Park. They found a little more than just food this Sunday.
Rain or shine, People Helping People of Savannah gather each week at Forsyth Park to serve the homeless community. Director Marti Taylor says they can have anywhere from 300 to 500 people waiting in line. They’re given a meal, a sermon and the chance to get hygiene items, clothes and more.
The event takes a community effort to gather both monetary and physical donations to be able to give back. Aside from these items, they’re also given resources for drug rehab and for where they can get jobs.
“We direct them to different opportunities and organizations that help them get off the street,” said Taylor.
“Some come out here just to put something in their hand," said volunteer Frederick Tilley. "We try to put something in their lives and open their eyes.”
