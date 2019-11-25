Ridgeland nursing home evacuated after 60 exposed to chlorine gas

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) -60 people were exposed to chlorine gas at a nursing home in Ridgeland on Monday morning.
Ridgeland Fire Chief Bonds says that a member of the cleaning crew mixed chemicals together, creating the gas. He says that 20 people are showing symptoms similar to respiratory problems.
Those affected were taken to a hospital. Firefighters have vented the building are checking the building to make sure it’s clear.
