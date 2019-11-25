Savannah PD seeks to identify Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspect, accomplice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect and an accused accomplice.
It happened at the beginning of November at Ulta Beauty on Abercorn Street. Police say a woman began to collect several products in the store and place them inside a bag. Security video then captured a man leave the store and pull up to the entrance in a pickup truck.
Police say shortly after, the woman walked out of the store without paying for the bag of items and left with the man in the pickup truck.
The stolen items are worth about $900.
If you have any information or might know who these suspects are, call the Savannah Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.