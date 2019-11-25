Tybee Island modifies parking for holiday season

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Tybee Island is joining in on all of the holiday cheer as they modify parking fees for the next few weeks.
The idea is to get more people here at the restaurants and attractions during the slow winter months.
“Make it easier for people to come out on Christmas," said City Manager Shawn Gillen. "Spend some time at our restaurants and in our stores.”
It’s the time of giving and the City of Tybee Island is doing just that. Temporarily they’re waiving the parking fees that are usually enforced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at night, seven days a week.
“The winter is our slowest season, so that’s what we’re looking at," Gillen said. "How do we change up how we do things for parking.”
For one hour the standard fee is $2, but from now until December 20th, it’s free after 5. Then, from the 20th until January 2nd, it’s free all day.
“This is the first year that we’ve done the free parking all day long during the Christmas holiday in several years," Gillen said. "We wanted to give back and make it easier for people to come out.”
Gillen says this idea is to also help stimulate growth in the local economy.
“We have a lot of great restaurants out here, but this is their slowest portion of the year. We want to make sure we can get some more people out. It’ll help our businesses.”
Last year, Gillen says the city budgeted $3.1 million for parking.
