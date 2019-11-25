Vidalia lawyer writes book after 40 years of practice

“I think it’s the human part, it’s their nature. Everybody’s got somewhat the same nature, but I think people feel like they can relate to those people. I wrote a story about a boy named Fred, he and I went to high school together and he called me 30 or 40 years later and wanted me to come and talk to him about a legal matter. He had Lou Gehrig’s Disease. And after I went that one day, I went back every Friday to see him and we would talk about all kind of things. And I always said I would tell him all the gossip in Vidalia and if I didn’t know any, I just made up something. And he loved it. It is fun to read and it will make you feel good and make you feel sad, and I will say this, you will feel something.”