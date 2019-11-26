CCSO delivers Thanksgiving meals to families

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Normally it’s not great when the sheriff shows up at your front door, but Tuesday neighbors in Savannah got a pleasant surprise from the department.
Sheriff John Wilcher and his deputies delivered more than 20 Thanksgiving meals to families in need across Chatham County.
In addition to turkey, families got greens, stuffing and even a gift card thanks to a donation from the International Longshoreman’s Association.
They say nothing makes them quite as thankful as knocking on the door to deliver the feast.
“A lot of them break down in tears and a lot of times I break down in them because you know it’s a good feeling to be able to do it and my staff they go overboard,” said Wilcher.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has been donating these Thanksgiving meals to families for 20 years.
