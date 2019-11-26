Cooking with the Omni Hilton Head Resort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you still doing some last-minute planning for Thanksgiving? Executive Chef Lucas Cheeks with the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort has a unique side dish for you to try. He stopped by the Morning Break kitchen to show us how to make heirloom baby carrots with burnt carrot puree and savory granola.
Heirloom Baby Carrots with Burnt Carrot Puree and Savory Granola Burnt Carrot Puree:
4 carrots
1/2c Heavy Cream
1/4lb. Butter, unsalted
1tsp Salt
1/2tsp Pepper
1tsp Extra Virgin olive Oil
Directions:
Pre-heat the oven to 350F. Cut the tops off the carrots and season with olive oil, salt, and pepper and put them in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until tender. No need to peel, the bitter skin adds to the flavor of the puree.
Once the carrots are tender, place them on the grill for 3-4 minutes, long enough for the carrot to be charred all the way around. Break the carrots up and place them in a blender and start blending on low, adding only the cream. Once the carrots start blending slowly raise the speed. Add butter one small block at a time and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Puree should be silky smooth and have a dark orange color.
For the Granola
½c Pumpkin Seeds
½c Sunflower Seeds
½c Sesame Seeds
½c Chia Seeds
½c Fennel Seeds
.25c Local Honey
1/8c Maple Syrup
¼c Sugar
Directions:
Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Pre-heat oven to 250F. Spray a sheet pan generously with pan spray and spread the mixture evenly on the pan. Bake at 250F and stir every 5-7 minutes for about 30 – 40 minutes. Once you pull the pan out of the oven give it one final mix and it should harden within 5-10 minutes. Break apart and reserve.
For the Dish:
Warm the burnt carrot puree and smear a layer in the bottom of a cast-iron pan. Season baby carrots with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Lightly roast in the oven at 350F until cooked, about 7-10 minutes. Carrots should still have a slight bite to them, not overly cooked. Arrange the carrots in a uniformed manner on top of the puree. Crumble the granola over top of the carrots and garnish with freshly picked herbs. Serve.
