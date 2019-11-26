Dave Turley’s First Alert Wx Forecast 11-26-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure brings very nice weather today through Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through the area Wednesday night with little moisture. High pressure returns Thursday though Saturday with dry weather and seasonable temps. A stronger cold front moves in Sunday with our next rain chance.
Today will be sunny, highs 67-71.
Tonight will be clear, lows 46-50.
Wednesday starts out sunny then mostly cloudy but afternoon with a 20% chance for showers after 5pm, highs 76-80.Wednesday night will see any rain chance end by midnight with clearing skies after, lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday starts out sunny then mostly cloudy late, highs near 70.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 70s.
