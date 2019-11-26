Eagles seek to bolster bowl resume against State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Chad Lunsford says the Eagles let an opportunity to virtually guarantee a bowl spot slip away with a loss to Arkansas State last week.
Now with one game remaining in the regular season, a rivalry clash with Georgia State, the Eagles have just one final chance to lock in a bowl trip.
In the Sun Belt Conference, as many as seven teams could be at six wins or more. The conference only has five bowl tie-ins, meaning a team with just six wins could be watching Bowl Season from here.
Lunsford and the program are determined to not let that happen.
“We have to understand that six is not enough. We have to go try and get number seven," Lunsford said Monday. “Being a 6-6 football team does not guarantee anything, and our guys understand that.”
The Eagles kick off against Georgia State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Paulson Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.