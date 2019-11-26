Ft. Stewart soldiers served Thanksgiving meal

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart soldiers away for the holiday’s got a little taste of home.
Senior leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division spent the day wearing chef hats and serving a Thanksgiving style meal to about 500 soldiers.
It’s a way for the 3rd I.D. leadership to show how much they appreciate all the hard work soldiers put in every day.
“It just means giving back to the soldiers," said 1SG Stanley Chatman Jr. "Because these soldiers do hard work everyday day in and day out. They’re the ones out there on the front lines, the maintainers the installers. They’re the ones really out there doing all the fighting, doing all the maintenance and work.”
“Having the leadership feed us, sometimes it’s nice to have the officers and first sergeants and above actually, you know do something nice for us,” said SPC Allan Fajardo.
Hunter Army Airfield will have it’s Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.
It’s happening at the Consolidated Dining Facility from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
