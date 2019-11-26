GBI investigates sudden death of Georgia lawmaker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the sudden death of a Georgia state lawmaker.
According to House Speaker David Ralston, House Rules Committee Chairman Jay Powell died Monday night after collapsing at a lawmaker retreat.
The Towns County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI investigate. The agency has not responded to questions about the nature of the investigation.
Representative Powell assumed the role on the powerful committee earlier this year. His job was to help decide which bills came up for a vote in the state House.
Powell represented Camilla and surrounding areas since 2009.
“Jay Powell was not only a respected leader in our state but more importantly, my friend and brother...Jay always had my back,” U.S. Representative Doug Collins said of the Republican.
Powell was 67 years old.
