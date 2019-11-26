‘Lady and the Tramp’ brought millions of dollars to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah area continues to see big benefits from movie and tv production, giving local businesses millions of dollars in an economic boost.
The Savannah Regional Film Commission says that one of the latest blockbusters shot around Savannah brought in tens of millions in direct spending over just a few months.
The Film Commission noted in their fall newsletter that the “Lady and the Tramp” project had a direct spend impact of $51 million to the Savannah region.
The remake of the Disney classic transported Savannah’s iconic Historic District back in time, with actors and actresses in period clothing, antique cars on set and dirt streets to help set the scene.
The production also patronized the services of local businesses from caterers to hotels, as well as locations and production crews while in town.
It’s a trend that the Savannah Regional Film Commission sees continuing, especially with the tax incentives for production expenses.
One of the latest productions doing work around town right now is a show to air next year on NBC called Council of Dads.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.