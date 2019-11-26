Reward offered in Long County arson case

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office and the Long County Fire Department are assisting the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office with a criminal investigation into a recent fire.
It happened Sunday, Nov. 24 in the 200 block of Linda Loop in Allenhurst. Investigators say the double-wide mobile home suffered major damages. The structure is privately owned and used as a social gathering place. Investigators say it was used the night before but was unoccupied at the time of the fire the next morning, which was intentionally set.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1‐800‐282‐5804.
