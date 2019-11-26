Savannah Feed the Hungry set to hold annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not everyone will have the pleasure of enjoying a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day, but Savannah Feed the Hungry is trying to change that.
Each year, the organization invites low-income families and others in need to its big Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts. But at these dinners, people don’t walk away with just a full belly. They also get to take home fresh produce, fresh poultry, and information about different programs that could put them back on their feet.
Hundreds of volunteers have been busy preparing this year’s Thanksgiving feast. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has also been busy smoking 200 to 300 turkeys for the big dinner. Organizers say around 3,000 to 4,000 people are expected to show up at this year’s event.
Last week, Savannah Feed the Hungry asked for canned food donations. The community answered that call, and now, organizers are looking for donations for their annual Christmas dinner next month.
“We’re doing toys more so. The food we’ve met, I think we’re going to be fine. But now, we’re starting to plan those toys for the big event on December 23rd. And then, the meat products will be hams that we’re asking people to donate moving forward to the Christmas dinner,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard, CEO of Savannah Feed the Hungry.
Savannah Feed the Hungry’s 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the John S. Delaware Center, located near the corner of 35th and Lincoln streets.
If you would like to donate to SFTH’s upcoming Christmas Dinner, you can drop off your donations at the SFTH building at 4011 Augusta Road in Garden City.
