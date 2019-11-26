Tuesday: Frosty Morning in Spots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s away from the beach; 40s closer to the coast. Temperatures are cold enough for frost to form this morning. You may have to scrape, or defrost, your windshield before leaving your home.
With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, temperatures recover into the mid-60s by lunch-time and peak in the upper 60s, to near 70°, by mid-afternoon. The forecast remains pleasant and dry today as we await a weak cold front Wednesday.
Hump Day begins milder, with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Patchy fog is possible through the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures warm into the lower 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.
A few spots southwest of Savannah may reach 80° Wednesday afternoon.
A cold front brings more clouds and a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. Cooler, drier air filters in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Our next chance of rain and chance of air-mass arrives Sunday.
