Turkeys handed out instead of tickets in Liberty County

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies in Liberty County are certainly in the giving spirit this Thanksgiving.
Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, deputies pulled over 30 drivers at random, not to ticket them but to give them something to be thankful for.
Drivers were targeted for obeying laws.
“Just feel the need to stop whoever we decide to stop and give them a turkey,” said Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Hofkin. “Just tell them thank you on behalf of the sheriff’s department for being part of the Liberty County community and obeying all the traffic laws.”
The deputies came up with the idea to hand out turkeys instead of tickets. Sheriff Steve Sikes gave his approval.
“It’s good. It shows they appreciate you obeying the law,” said driver Joseph Simmons. “They are really showing it because a turkey would cost me a hell of a lot of money.”
“I’m actually quite grateful right now because we have been struggling,” driver Heaher Sugg said. “The holidays and all seem to make things harder, so that’s one less thing I have to worry about.”
Deputies used their own money to purchase the turkeys.
