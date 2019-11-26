Tybee Fire offers tips to avoid holiday cooking fires

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The star of Thanksgiving dinner can also become a fire hazard.
Before you begin frying your turkeys this Thanksgiving, the Tybee Island Fire Department has some preventative measures you should follow.
As your family packs into the kitchen this Thursday, remember to avoid any potential fire hazards. While stovetops and ovens can be hazardous, Tybee Island Fire Chief Jason Patterson says the biggest hazard is the turkey fryer.
If you choose to use this cooking method, there are some tips to follow in order to stay safe.
“They need to be outside on a hard surface. Not in a garage and not on a deck. You have to make sure that your turkeys are fully thawed. They can’t be partially thawed because it reacts with the oil. Also, the oil temperature has to be no greater than 350 degrees,” Chief Patterson says.
While fryers are the main concern, holiday ambiance is as well. Chief Patterson says another good tip to avoid a fire is to make sure you blow out all the candles after your guests leave your home.
