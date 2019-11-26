Your 2019 Guide to Savannah’s Holiday Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in Savannah. Here’s a list of events happening in the Hostess City during the holiday season.
December Nights and Holiday Lights: Ongoing from November 22nd through December 23rd at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. More info here.
11th Annual United Way Turkey Trot: Thanksgiving Day, 8 a.m. at Daffin Park. More info here.
Aqua Star’s Thanksgiving Jazz Brunch: Thanksgiving Day, 11:00 a.m. – 8 p.m., at the Westin Savannah Harbor Aqua Star. More info here.
Savannah Holly Days Holiday Tree Lighting: Friday, November 29th, 7 p.m. at the corner of Bull and Broughton Streets. More info here.
Savannah’s 19th Annual Boat Parade of Lights: Saturday, November 30th, 7 p.m. at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa. More info here.
Columbia City Ballet presents “Nutcracker.” : Saturday, November 30th, 3 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. More info here.
Downtown Design District Holiday Walk: Thursday, December 5th, 5:00-8:00 p.m., at the shops on Whitaker Street between Jones and Gordon streets.
Picker Joe’s Annual Christmas Party: Friday, December 6th, 6:00-9:00 p.m., at Picker Joe’s. More info here.
Savannah Philharmonic Holiday Spectacular: December 6th and 7th, 7:30 p.m., with a 3:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday. All shows at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. More info here.
Westin Savannah Harbor Breakfast with Santa: December 7th and 14th, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa. More info here.
Perry Lane Hotel Brunch with Santa: December 7th, 14th and 21st. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Perry Lane Hotel. More info here.
Savannah Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker: December 7th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., December 8th at 3:00 p.m. All shows at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. More info here.
Christmas on the River: Friday, December 6th, through Sunday, December 8th. All events on River Street. The Lighted Christmas Parade is on Saturday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the West End of River Street. More info here.
City Market Christmas for the Kids: Saturday, December 7th, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., in City Market. More info here.
Jingle Bell Block Hop Party: Saturday, December 7th, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Ellis Square. More info here.
2019 Savannah Santa Train: Saturday, December 7th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., at the Georgia State Railroad Museum. More info here.
Ghost Coast Distillery Winter Bourbon Bash: Saturday, December 7th, 12:00-8:00 p.m., at Ghost Coast Distillery. More info here.
11th Annual Tybee Lighted Boat Parade: Sunday, December 8th, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Original Crab Shack. More info here.
Savannah Fairytale Ball: Saturday, December 14th, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. More info here.
Christmas at the Cathedral Concert: Sunday, December 15th, 5:00 p.m., at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. More info here.
SPD Christmas Cookies with Cops: Wednesday, December 18th, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Panera Bread on Abercorn Street. More info here.
Savannah Jazz Christmas Concert + Jam Session: Wednesday, December 25th, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa Ballroom. More info here.
