Air travelers encouraged to monitor flights even with no direct weather impacts to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport is seeing the annual holiday rush of travelers.
At last check it looked like arrivals and departures were on track, the largest delays only being 30 minutes or so for some flights, and those happen on normal travel days.
The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport has been a hub for family reunions all day, with warm embraces and smiles for those arriving and finding their rides to their final destination.
Those I spoke to inside the terminal and out said travel wasn't as difficult as they expected it to be, with only a few reports of somewhat bumpy rides before arriving in a warmer-than-where-they-came-from Savannah.
One woman we caught up with at the pick-up curb had a very special reunion about to take place, on her first trip away from her Michigan home for the holiday...to visit her God-sister.
“I have never actually spent thanksgiving away from home. So this is my first time. We actually grew up together as kids, so I told her I was going to make a point to be here for Thanksgiving for this year. So we’re excited, we haven’t seen each other in years," said Tonya Harris.
As always, the airport encourages travelers to check the arrivals and departures ahead of their flights, and regularly check in with the airlines too to see if flights are on schedule.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.