Family holds vigil for 2018 shooting victim on Augusta Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Family members of a shooting victim held a vigil in Savannah on the first anniversary of his death.
Someone shot Gregory Jones near Augusta Avenue and Tulip Street last year.
About two dozen friends, family, and neighbors came to where the crime happened. They are begging anyone with information to call police or the family.
“Tell somebody," said Alma English, Gregory Jones’ mother. "If you got to go to authorities, if you don’t want to go to authorities, come to me. That’s all I ask. That’s all I ask.”
“We want justice," said Alan Mainor, Abundance Life Ministries. "That mother goes to bed every night, praying. Her heart is broken.”
Police have not released any other information since soon after the crime.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.