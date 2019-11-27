Feed the Boro preparations underway

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of volunteers in Statesboro will help feed a Thanksgiving meal to thousands Tohursday. They’re already preparing.
This whole thing started more than 40 years ago to give people a holiday meal they might not get otherwise. Nobody could have expected the need and the turnout to grow so much.
They’re cooking roughly 200 turkeys to have the meat ready by Thursday when even more volunteers come to prepare box meals and get them delivered to more than 4,000 people in Bulloch and some surrounding counties.
Organizers raise money through the year to buy the food and have teams of people for each of the steps including opening cans and dividing cranberry sauce. One of the volunteers said it’s bitter sweet to know there’s so much need but also know so many people care to help.
“As Statesboro grows, the need for this is going to grow. But we also hope that means we have more volunteers to fill the needs,” said Don Poe.
Even young volunteers have gotten involved helping decorate some of the deliver cards.
He says they have more than 400 volunteers scheduled and have enough people to prepare plates. But they still need some drivers. If you’re interested, check the Feed the Boro page on Facebook.
