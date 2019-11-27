Hilton Head prepares for holiday travel

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s the busiest travel day of the year and that is definitely the case in the Lowcountry.
The Lowcountry is no stranger to travelers passing through. Areas like Hardeeville and Ridgeland in Jasper County have multiple rest stops and hotels for travelers to spend the night. In Beaufort County, tourists flock to see the beaches year-round.
But at this time of year, travelers are coming to the area to see loved ones and spend the holidays in some of their favorite places.
The traffic engineers for Beaufort County say there are no projects that would impede traveling for those coming into the county.
On Hilton Head Island, the Chamber of Commerce says 70 percent of visitors this weekend will be arriving by car. And while there may be some traffic going over the bridge and getting through the island, patience is key during the holiday.
“People are going to be coming onto the Island and we encourage everyone to just be patient. Just be patient. The end of the road is a pretty good destination to be in. You know, interestingly enough when it comes to any kind of traffic, getting on and off the island, we never hear that complaint from visitors. We might hear it from locals here and again as they are traveling those roads, but it’s not something we hear. When you think about it our people are coming from Chicago, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, traffic is a relative term. So it’s not a big deal for folks coming to the Island, and they’re just happy to be here and happy to start their Thanksgiving holiday weekend," says Charlie Clark with the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce.
For those flying in or out of the island Jon Rembold with the Beaufort County airports says flights Wednesday and into this weekend have been and will be full.
He recommends travelers on Hilton Head give themselves plenty of time to get to their gate and get there early enough to get a parking spot.
He says the airport does not have a ton of parking lot space, so getting a ride to the airport is also a good idea.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.