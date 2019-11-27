Hilton Head prepares for holiday travel

“People are going to be coming onto the Island and we encourage everyone to just be patient. Just be patient. The end of the road is a pretty good destination to be in. You know, interestingly enough when it comes to any kind of traffic, getting on and off the island, we never hear that complaint from visitors. We might hear it from locals here and again as they are traveling those roads, but it’s not something we hear. When you think about it our people are coming from Chicago, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, traffic is a relative term. So it’s not a big deal for folks coming to the Island, and they’re just happy to be here and happy to start their Thanksgiving holiday weekend," says Charlie Clark with the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce.