Local non-profit receives $150,000 grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A homegrown Savannah non-profit is getting some national recognition and money.
The Deep Center received a $150,000 grant to foster creative leadership of boys and young men of color in Chatham County.
Of the hundreds that applied, seven programs across the country were chosen including Deep Center.
Deep Center is a non-profit encouraging youth to make a difference through creative writing and art.
“What we are looking at is a systemic issue and again we’ve had a lot of progress lead by our juvenile courts, our school district all the different partners who are really invested in the well being of our children," said Coco Papy, Deep Center Development Coordinator. "So we are really excited that this forward promise grant is going to allow us to dig into that issue more.”
The grant comes from Forward Promise, a national program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
