Mason Rudolph will not be the starting QB in rivalry rematch between the Browns, Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mason Rudolph will not be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Rudolph was notified of the decision on Tuesday morning.
“The decision is clear for us and some really clear reasons why,” Tomlin said. “Like I talked about after the game, I thought he provided us a spark in game. I’m hopeful he’s capable of continuing to provide that spark as we step into this stadium.”
Third-string rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges will start in place of Rudolph.
Rudolph was benched in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of his poor performance.
Tomlin didn’t want to comment on whether the events since his altercation with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett impacted his preparation, but he noted that Rudolph still appeared focused.
“I don’t like to speculate about the mentality of guys,” Tomlin said.
The rematch between the Browns and Steelers is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh. The drama-filled first matchup ended with a 21-7 Browns win.
Both AFC North teams are battling for a playoff spot.
