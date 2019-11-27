St. Joseph’s/Candler implements visitor restrictions due to increasing number of flu cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler is implementing its visitor restrictions due to a rapidly increasing number of flu cases in our area.
Visitor restrictions are now in place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Candler Hospital, and the St. Joseph’s/Candler - Pooler Campus to protect patients, visitors and staff.
Those with St. Joseph’s/Candler say flu cases started increasing in November and for the last three weeks, patients with influenza-like illnesses at its hospitals have been above the state baseline.
Visitor restrictions include the following:
- Do not visit any patients at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Candler Hospital or the Pooler Campus (outpatient surgery) if you have any signs or symptoms of influenza.
- Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit any patients at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Candler Hospital or the Pooler Campus.
- Those under the age of 18 cannot visit patients at the Telfair Birthplace at Candler Hospital unless they are the primary caretaker.
- Only children seeking treatment should come to the hospitals.
- Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to wait for family in any waiting area.
- Patients can only receive two visitors at a time.
Flu-like symptoms include:
- Fever (100 degrees or more)
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Muscle/joint/body aches
- Headache
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
To help prevent the spread of the flu, the hospital advises you wash your hands regularly, cover your cough and sneezes, and get the flu vaccine.
The flu vaccine can be obtained at any of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Physician Network Primary Care offices. Just call 912-819-8888 to schedule an appointment or click here.
