2 teens charged in Colleton County school bus fight

A portion of the fight, which happened on Nov. 20 as a school bus pulled out of Colleton County High School, was recorded on camera. (Source: Provided)
By Patrick Phillips | November 26, 2019 at 10:39 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 5:55 AM

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Colleton County students face charges in connection with a fight on a school bus that was caught on camera.

The two underage students, whose identities have not been released because of their age, face charges of third-degree assault and battery, Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes said.

Petitions have been filed with the family court and they will serve them to the families of the students, she said.

The fight happened on Nov. 20 as a bus was leaving Colleton County High School.

A video of the incident appears to shos several students ganging up on one student.

Colleton County School District Spokesman Sean Gruber said on Friday the administration was made aware of the incident.

“The students involved in this incident will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s student code of conduct,” he said.

