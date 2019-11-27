Thanksgiving holiday traffic busy on I-16

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The traffic on I-16 has been busy all of Wednesday, but had gotten heavier through the day.
Cars and trucks filled both sides of the interstate on what many people consider the busiest travel day of the year. But the traffic was flowing smoothly midday.
“Everybody’s in a good mood. They’re using their signals and waving. Everybody’s well behaved today,” said traveler Melissa Norton.
Plenty of people like Melissa used the Metter exit like a NASCAR pit stop to get what they needed holiday after holiday.
“This is our fill up. We get gas, we get lunch, we hit the rest room. We know it’s two hours on the road and two more hours to go. Perfect location,” she said.
Metter’s mayor says they couldn’t be happier to see so many people stopping in, even for just a few minutes.
“We see increases in sales tax when we see increased volume out here and that of course helps,” said Mayor Ed Boyd.
He says they’d love to see people stop longer and explore downtown, or maybe come back another time. But most drivers say Wednesday is about getting on the road and getting where they’re going.
Estimates predicted more than 1.6 million people on the road in Georgia alone!
So if you’re getting ready to travel Wednesday night, follow their advisories from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Give yourself time and don’t speed to make up time. Be alert, pull over somewhere to make sure you’re awake. And certainly, put down the phone and focus on the roads.
