WATCH: Sheriff’s Office holiday PSA banned from TV because of violence

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What is considered too violent? That’s the question on the McIntosh County Sheriff’s mind.
Their holiday commercial was rejected from TV by an advertising company because of violence.
The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office holiday video is now being shared on social media around the community and the people we talked to don’t see why it wouldn’t be fit for TV.
An officer’s daughter saying her nightly prayer. This is how the holiday commercial begins, cutting to a standoff scene with a suspect firing his weapon at officers.
Watch the video here to see what you think:
“We never know what we might face when we go out on a call," said Sheriff Stephen Jessup. "Even in a small rural county, we don’t know because crazy things can happen.”
Sheriff Stephen Jessup says six TV networks are refusing to run the commercial in the McIntosh County viewing area because of the weapons and violence.
It’s leaving some residents, like Wynn Gale, confused.
“It depicts what happens in a policeman’s life. I mean, every day,” said Gale.
Other residents say they’ve seen shows or movies more violent than the minute-clip.
“There’s plenty of TV shows on those networks, when they come on, my wife tells me to change the channel,” said McIntosh County resident Ray Gonzales.
We reached out to the advertising company representing the six channels. A spokeswoman says in brief that all commercials must follow that specific channel’s policy which includes no violence, but a more detailed statement from them would have to wait until after the holiday.
Because The Sheriff’s Office has already spent money on the video, it will be shown on the local cable channel in McIntosh County.
