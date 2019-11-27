Wednesday: Much Warmer Ahead of a Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly clear and cool this morning, with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s out the door; not as cold as Tuesday morning.
Under an initially clear sky, temperatures climb into the lower 70s by noon and peak in the mid, upper 70s between 2 and 3 p.m. or so. Clouds increase this afternoon as a cold front approaches. Isolated showers are possible late in the afternoon through, about, dinner-time as the cold front pushes through.
Cooler, drier air filters in tonight.
Thanksgiving begins in the 40s with a breeze; seasonably chilly. Temperatures top-out in the upper 60s to near 70° under plenty of sunshine.
A warming trend ramps up Saturday and Sunday ahead of the next cold front Sunday. It sweeps through with a chance of rain. Much colder air filters in behind it.
Have a great day,
Cutter
