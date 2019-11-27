Wildcats up for challenge of state power Valdosta

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Practices this week aren’t the norm for Richmond Hill. In fact, they’ve never been done.
The Wildcats had never reached the state football quarterfinals until this year, meaning this week’s practices are coming later in the season that ever before.
On Friday, Richmond Hill hosts Valdosta in the state quarters. VHS is the winningest program in all of college football and has been Georgia state champion 24 times.
While just the mention of the Valdosta Wildcats could cause some fear and anxiety in some teams, Richmond Hill says they’re not one of them.
“They don’t flinch when adversity comes. We know we’re going to have our hands full, but we feel good,” LeZotte says "We feel like we deserve to be at this point. There aren’t any bad teams left. So to be at this point and to have this opportunity, we just have to relish it. And we’re expecting big things.”
Richmond Hill and Valdosta square off Friday night at 7:30 from Wildcat Stadium.
