Almost had record heat Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front will push through the area tonight. This will bring lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers through 9pm. High pressure returns Thursday through Saturday with dry weather and seasonable temps. A stronger cold front moves through Sunday with a better rain chance and much colder air behind it.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 77-80.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower through 9pm, then clearing skies after midnight. Lows 45-50.
Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, highs 68-71.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, morning temps in the mid 40s and highs near 70.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and much colder, morning temps in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, morning temps in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s.
