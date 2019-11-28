Dave Turley’s Thursday Weather Forecast 11-28-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Saturday with dry weather and seasonable temps. A cold front moves through Sunday afternoon with our next rain chance. Cold high pressure returns Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight will be clear, lows 43-47.
Friday will be sunny, highs 63-67.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will see clearing skies and rain chances ending by 7pm, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 60s.
