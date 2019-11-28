May River Sharks prepare for lower state title game

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the hallmarks of a good high school football program is practicing the week of Thanksgiving.
That’s exactly where you could find the May River Sharks (10-2) Wednesday afternoon: on the practice field preparing to host Dillion (11) on Friday night at The Tank for the South Carolina Class 3A Lower State title game and a trip to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
May River’s program has just been around for four years. This is the furthest they’ve made it so far in the playoffs.
Dillion, however has advanced to the state semifinals in 18 of the last 19 seasons.
The Wildcats ended May River’s season last year, so it’s safe to say the Sharks are hungry for more than just turkey and dressing this week.
“It’s just a hard work ethic. We don’t have a whole bunch of superstars," said Head Coach Rodney Summers. "We’ve got guys who are just fighting every day to go out there and just get after it. Ahmad Green is, you know, he’s the leader on offense. He makes us go and he’s been doing it now for three years.”
May River has outscored its opponents 494-161 and hasn’t allowed more than 22 points in any playoff game so far. Green scored all three of May River’s touchdowns last week in the win against Strom Thurmond.
“We want to make it to state. That’s the ultimate goal, and we’re playing Dillon again, so it’s like revenge," Green said. "A revenge game, so like, it’s very exciting.”
Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 at night.
