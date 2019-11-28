Savannah to host inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic

The game, which will have an East vs. West roster, will take place at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Dec. 14, bringing the NAIA’s best football players for an all-star game showdown. The teams are made up of senior football players from around the country who are nominated and selected by NAIA football head coaches. 116 seniors from around the country representing 42 schools have been chosen to take to the gridiron to play in front of fans and pro scouts alike. You can find the roster here. The game itself will kick off at 5:00 p.m.