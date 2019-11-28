Savannah to host inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will host the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic in Savannah, just prior to the NAIA Football National Championship.
The weekend begins Thursday, December 12 with the banquet at Savannah Station from 6:00-9:00 p.m. EST. It will feature keynote speaker Bobby Butler, who played 12 seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. The banquet will provide an opportunity to meet players from Saturday’s game and to support the event’s official charity, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, which will receive a portion of each ticket sale. You can purchase tickets here. The 200 Club will receive $5 per ticket sold.
The game, which will have an East vs. West roster, will take place at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Dec. 14, bringing the NAIA’s best football players for an all-star game showdown. The teams are made up of senior football players from around the country who are nominated and selected by NAIA football head coaches. 116 seniors from around the country representing 42 schools have been chosen to take to the gridiron to play in front of fans and pro scouts alike. You can find the roster here. The game itself will kick off at 5:00 p.m.
The game day begins with an NAIA showcase from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., also at Memorial Stadium. There is also a Youth Football clinic being held from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex. It is open to kids ages 8-14 and they will be led through football drills by the players of the NAIA Senior Football Classic. All participants receive a ticket to the game that evening and a voucher for Dick’s Sporting Goods. You can register your child here.
A week after the Senior Football Classic, the National Championship game will take place at Grambling State University in Louisiana.
