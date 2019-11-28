Some stores opening Thanksgiving to offer pre-Black Friday deals

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Shoppers around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are getting ready for their favorite stores to open Thursday evening.
You may be thinking about getting the bird on the table, but retailers are hoping you'll think about the upcoming deals. For another year, many retailers are choosing to open their doors on Thanksgiving Day to offer pre-Black Friday deals.
Many of the stores at Tanger Outlets in Pooler will be opening at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Despite online sales increasing, those with Tanger say there’s just something about shopping at the brick and mortar stores that adds to the holiday fun.
"We have the music, the decor, and we think it's more of a family event. We see people having a great time, like moms, sisters, daughters,”
Many big box stores are choosing to open on Thanksgiving, but some stores say they won’t open until Black Friday.
For a list of stores opening on Thanksgiving according to BestBlackFriday.com, click here. For grocery stores, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.