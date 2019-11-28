11th annual Turkey Trot set to step off at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 11th annual United Way Turkey Trot will take off from Daffin Park Thursday morning.
If you're not already signed up, you can still register for $40. All the money raised goes to the United Way.
The Kids K will start at 8 a.m. and the Diaper Dash will start at 8:15 a.m.
The main 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the heart of Daffin Park. The runners will travel four miles in a loop through the Ardsley Park neighborhood and end up back at Daffin Park. Participants can come as they are or in a Thanksgiving-themed costume.
There will be food, drinks, and awards handed out at the finish line during a post-race ceremony.
To register online now, click here.
