11th annual Turkey Trot set to step off at Daffin Park

11th annual Turkey Trot set to step off at Daffin Park
Last year's Turkey Trot 5K run. (Source: WTOC)
November 28, 2019 at 4:56 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 5:38 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 11th annual United Way Turkey Trot will take off from Daffin Park Thursday morning.

If you're not already signed up, you can still register for $40. All the money raised goes to the United Way.

The Kids K will start at 8 a.m. and the Diaper Dash will start at 8:15 a.m.

The main 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the heart of Daffin Park. The runners will travel four miles in a loop through the Ardsley Park neighborhood and end up back at Daffin Park. Participants can come as they are or in a Thanksgiving-themed costume.

There will be food, drinks, and awards handed out at the finish line during a post-race ceremony.

To register online now, click here.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.