Thanksgiving meals for soldiers and their families at HAAF

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hunter Army Airfield’s Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday looked a lot like a carnival.
Senior officers dressed up and served the soldiers as a way to show their appreciation of the men and women who dedicate so much for all of us.
Together soldiers and families shared not just a meal, but games and laughs too.
“We don’t get a chance to get together that often. We have a lot of wide ranging operations going on that take us in a lot of different directions so it’s nice just to slow down for a little bit spend a little time together and see all the faces that do all the work around here,” said CW5 Wade Zeigler.
Wednesday’s meal took more than three months of planning.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.