Thanksgiving: Sunny & Comfortable!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Thanksgiving!
A cold front pushed through overnight with cooler air still filtering in from the west. Inland temperatures bottom out in the mid 40s with lows close to 50 along the caost. The weather will be nearly perfect for the Turkey Trot in Daffin Park with temperatures in the upper 40s to start things off. We'll see plenty of sunshine on our Thanksgiving Day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. There will be a light northwesterly breeze throughout the day, keeping it comfortable outside for those backyard football games.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.0' 8:54AM | -0.4' 3:39PM | 6.7' 9:07PM
If you are planning to hit the stores Thanksgiving evening, grab a light jacket before heading out the door. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s during the evening, cooling to the low to mid 40s early Friday morning. The rest of our Friday remains sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Dry weather extends into Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds increase late Saturday into Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain is likely on our Sunday, followed by cooler air filtering into the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Monday's highs will only make it into the mid 50s with frosty conditions possible Tuesday morning as lows dip into the mid 30s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
