Thanksgiving: Sunny & Comfortable!

A cold front pushed through overnight with cooler air still filtering in from the west. Inland temperatures bottom out in the mid 40s with lows close to 50 along the caost. The weather will be nearly perfect for the Turkey Trot in Daffin Park with temperatures in the upper 40s to start things off. We'll see plenty of sunshine on our Thanksgiving Day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. There will be a light northwesterly breeze throughout the day, keeping it comfortable outside for those backyard football games.