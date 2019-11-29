Black Friday shoppers finding deals in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Black Friday shoppers searched for sales in places besides the big cities.
From the shoppers we spoke with, some say Black Friday is about hitting the sales and bringing a list of what to buy loved ones. For others, its an excitement of going with friends to see what’s here.
Signs and banners told the story. Plenty of stores offered deals to draw customers and kick off the Christmas gift season.
“There seem to be a lot of sales. So I think a lot of people are out shopping and saving their money,” said shopper Cindy Sheffield.
And it didn’t just start Friday morning.
“Did some shopping yesterday afternoon, hit Belk and the others,” said Latoya Nealey. “Came back out this morning, mainly to get the gift cards.”
With discounts and give aways, some shoppers hoped to leave with more money than they brought.
“Bargains, coupons, standing in line to see if you get $5 off or you get the $500 gift card from Belk,” said Marie McCorkle.
A few shoppers say they keep the gift receipts until the last minute in case they find a better bargain.
