Bryan Co. family loses home in Thanksgiving Day fire

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire on Thanksgiving left a family in South Bryan County without a home.
Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services spent much of the evening battling that fire. It was once an addition the Wadsworth family built on to their house to have room to adopt children, now nothing but ash and debris remains.
Danielle Wadsworth holds back tears as she makes her way through her house that caught fire on Thanksgiving .
“We have so many orders that I was supposed to deliver that were already paid for but we will figure all that out,” she said.
Through it all, she can’t help but to be thankful for her 9-year-old son who was in her bedroom when the fire started.
“We got a call last night when were Black Friday shopping and my son was playing video games in my bedroom and the dogs were barking at the window and for some reason he got up, I have no idea why, and he saw a bright light so he ran out and told my husband and by the time by husband got outside and somebody had already called 911 because they saw the tree on fire,” she said.
She’s also thankful for her neighbors who quickly stepped in to help.
“All of my neighbors, I had neighbors carrying goats out for us four houses down, they ran in and got the bunnies and guinea pigs,” she said.
After losing one of their chickens in the fire, Wadsworth says a day that should’ve been spent with family, quickly turned into her reliving a nightmare; left with nothing but ashes and debris as far as the eyes could see.
“For the past three years we’ve been approved to adopt from the foster system and we decided, we were looking for other houses, but we decided just plant it here and we were just adding on so we could add two more bedrooms to adopt two more. We were paying for it every little bit and every extra bit was going into this and then it’s like boop, gone,” she said.
Her sister, Mandi Lewis, drove up from Alabama as soon as she heard the news, saying that something like this should never happen to anyone especially her own sister who does so much in the community.
“Everyone that I talk to it just hurts because it shouldn’t be her, it shouldn’t be this family that’s doing it because they’re putting so much love out there that there’s gotta be a reason right, we have to trust that there is a reason for all of this,” said Lewis.
Both say though their material possessions may be gone, their will to keep going is all they have.
“We’re just like this morning I woke up at 6:30, I’m like I can’t fix it all but I know what I have to do right now. We need to make a new goat enclosure and we need to figure out where we’re staying so it’s just the next step,” said Wadsworth.
The family says an adjuster will be out Monday to assess the damages. For now the house is not livable.
The family does confirm that the fire started from one of their heating lamps they use to keep their animals warm.
