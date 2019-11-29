Bulloch Co. family uses Christmas light display as food drive

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year after Thanksgiving a Bulloch County family invites you to come ride through their farm after dark.
They started decorating for Christmas during the summer.
Drive onto TMT Farms and the Christmas spirit is hard to miss. It takes three generations of the Thompson family six months to get everything planned, positioned, and ready to perform. They’ve done this the past 25 years - growing it every year.
“It was a couple of weeks ago, I suppose, when people really started asking when it would open,” said Roy Thompson.
The family counted 45,000 cars taking the tour last year, with no way to account for the number of people on vans and buses. The display draws people from everywhere.
When asked what the appeal was, Stephanie Carter from Oklahoma City had this to say.
“To see the look on these kids faces and the looks on our faces. It’s the holiday spirit,” she said.
Donations of canned goods, new toys take the place of any admission charge. The Thompson’s turn the food over to Christian Social Ministries and help distribute the toys to needy families. Thompson says it’s months of hard work. But helping others makes it all worth it.
You can visit the TMT Farms Facebook for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.