Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 11-29-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will prevail through Saturday. This will keep us dry and quiet. A warm front lifts north of the area late Saturday followed by a stronger cold front Sunday afternoon. Showers and some thunderstorms possible from 9am to 6pm Sunday. High pressure returns with drier and much cooler air Monday through Wednesday.
Tonight will be clear, lows 43-50.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs 68-76.
Saturday night becomes mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers by daybreak, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 80% chance for showers and storms through 6pm, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be clear and colder, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Monday night will be mostly clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s
