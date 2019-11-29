Dry ahead of Sunday’s cold front

Saturday morning will be a bit milder with lows in the mid 50s. We’ll be dry again, but there will be a few more clouds around. Highs reach the upper 60s with the wind becoming southeasterly in the evening. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. Showers are almost certain Sunday afternoon with a chance for a thunderstorm or two as well. Rainfall accumulations will remain under half an inch.