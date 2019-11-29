Dry ahead of Sunday’s cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool start to Black Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for many of us across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. We’ll see plenty of sunshine again today, warming us into the lower 60s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s with a light northeasterly breeze. Grab a jacket if you are going to Savannah’s Christmas tree lightning this evening, temperatures dip into the 50s after sunset.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.8' 9:41AM | 0.1' 4:24PM | 6.7' 9:55PM
Saturday morning will be a bit milder with lows in the mid 50s. We’ll be dry again, but there will be a few more clouds around. Highs reach the upper 60s with the wind becoming southeasterly in the evening. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. Showers are almost certain Sunday afternoon with a chance for a thunderstorm or two as well. Rainfall accumulations will remain under half an inch.
Colder air filters in behind Sunday’s front, highs won’t make it out of the 50s Monday and Tuesday with frosty conditions possible Tuesday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.