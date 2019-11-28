“Feed the Boro” feeds 4,500 on Thanksgiving.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An army of volunteers joined together in Statesboro to feed roughly 4,500 needy people and deliver the meal to them. For a team that works together only one meal a year, they become a well oiled machine. Hundreds of volunters team up to cook a Thanksgiving with all the fixings for those in need.
“Just to think of people who’re still thankful but don’t have food for a meal is just heartbreaking. That’s what gets us up and out of bed before the sun comes up.” said Melissa Long of Feed the Boro.
One squad took over the kitchen hours before sunrise. Teams pull apart 200 turkeys...get side dishes in the ovens...pulling together as one giant team.
“To see the people in the community who do need help...financially, I couldnt’ do it myself. But with everybody pitching in, it makes it a lost easier.” said volunteer Beverly Johnson.
For some, this is a tradition where they volunteer as a family. Others are cut off from loved ones this year and this becomes family.
“It’s important for us to come up here and show our gratitude to Statesboro by helping others because the love and support that we’ve been shown in the last few months has been ridiculous.” said Brittni Swain, a Georgia Southern Student from the Bahamas, cut off from family since Hurricane Dorian. She didn’t know about Feed the Boro until this season.
