Hudson’s Holds 21st Annual Community Dinner

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WTOC) - Residents in the lowcountry got to sit down with each other for a free meal today.
Hudson’s seafood and St. Andrew By the Sea United Methodist Church hosted the 21st annual community thanksgiving dinner. Fellow islanders lined up in front of Hudsons Seafood on Hilton Head to get plates of turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. Along with the food, there was entertainment and fellowship.
“You sit with the people that you’re lined up with. If there’s 14 people at the table, you sit with the 14 people you are in line with. So, all of these people get to meet eachother for the very first time. They get to enjoy each others company and enjoy fellowship with members of the community that they may not have ever gotten to meet before.” said Andrew Carmines, managing partner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.
They served around 1,400 meals today.
