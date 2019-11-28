Hudson’s Holds 21st Annual Community Dinner

“You sit with the people that you’re lined up with. If there’s 14 people at the table, you sit with the 14 people you are in line with. So, all of these people get to meet eachother for the very first time. They get to enjoy each others company and enjoy fellowship with members of the community that they may not have ever gotten to meet before.” said Andrew Carmines, managing partner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.